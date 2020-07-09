VIDEO PREMIERE: Sarkodie – CEO Flow ft E-40

Sarkodie premieres the music video to ‘CEO Flow’, a song which features American rapper E-40.

It was directed by Visionnaire Pictures Film for the Sarkcess Music boss.

The video mainly features studio session with a crew. It also features a video vixen.

There is also a slide for his BET Award Best International Flow award trophy.

Watch and enjoy ‘CEO Flow’ below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

