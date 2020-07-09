Entertainment
VIDEO PREMIERE: Sarkodie – CEO Flow ft E-40
Sarkodie premieres the music video to ‘CEO Flow’, a song which features American rapper E-40.
It was directed by Visionnaire Pictures Film for the Sarkcess Music boss.
The video mainly features studio session with a crew. It also features a video vixen.
There is also a slide for his BET Award Best International Flow award trophy.
Watch and enjoy ‘CEO Flow’ below:
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
———————————————-
Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.