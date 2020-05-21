Rufftown Records facing Lawsuit over Ray James’ Contract

The brouhaha surrounding Rufftown Records seem not to be ending anytime soon, as the label faces a legal action.

This is as a result of the label’s act Ray James‘ contract with a Takoradi-based label called Alph Menz Records.

Bullet avers he didn’t know that the singer was signed to the label, and he never told him.

However, the ‘Locked Up’ singer protests the Rufftown Records boss knew about his contract with Alph Menz. He has also added that he personally gave the owners contact to Bullet so they keep in touch.

These revelations follow recent social media rant between label mates Wendy Shay and Fantana.

Since Ray James joined Rufftown Records, not much of work from him has been seen.

This, PlugTimes.com understands it is as a result of the legal contest.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com