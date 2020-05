Sarkodie & Titi Dance on Triller

Sarkodie and daughter Titi have shown their dance skills in the latest video.

They exhibit this from their lockdown base in New Jersey, USA.

This comes after the revered Ghanaian rapper joined the social media video blog Triller.

In the video, the two (2) are seen dancing to the Sarkcess Music boss’ hit single ‘Bumper’.

Watch them below:

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com