Sista Afia and Freda Rhymz create Chaos on UTV with their Emotional Beef [VIDEO]

Sista Afia and Freda Rhymz Beef on UTV Again

Sista Afia and Freda Rhymz have clashed again, this time on ‘United Showbiz’ hosted by Nana Ama McBrown on UTV.

The two (2) have been at each other’s throat since Sista Afia released the diss song ‘WMT’ on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

This is the second (2nd) time in less than a week, since they clashed at the premises of TV3.

During the live show, the genesis of this whole beef was being discussed. While both were arguing their point(s) out, Sista Afia noted that she only created a trend and if Freda wanted to join, she should have given her money so they plan it properly.

At a point, it got heated up when Freda Rhymz asked Sista Afia to apologize to her, with regards to some remarks that she had made on the show. The already-irritated Freda decided to walk out of the live show but tempers was brought down.

Below is what ensued on UTV:



Background to the Sista Afia – Freda Rhymz Beef

On Wednesday, April 22, 2020, Sista Afia dropped the diss song ‘WMT’, and on it she tagged some acts (to whom it may concern) as “zoomlion girls”.

There were replies from other femcees, however, on Monday, April 27, 2020, Freda Rhymz also replied with ‘KMT’. In one of the lines she mentioned that “Mo relax ntwen me bangers no, emotional singers afei mo adane rappers” (Meaning: Relax and wait for my bangers, emotional singers, now you turn rappers).

On 5th May Sister Afia hit back harder and raw with ‘U Got Nerves’. She lyrically attacked the likes of Eno Barony, Freda Rhymz, Akuapem Poloo, and more. In one of the lines which is purported to be targeted at Freda, she says: “)no saa chick no neto feaa tes3 Vodafone chip no.” (Meaning: That ‘Saa Chick No [Freda’s mantra]’, her bvttocks so lean like Vodafone chip).

On May 11th Freda Rhymz released ‘Point of Correction’and went a bit dirty. In the lines, she said:

Ad3n aa Queen Solomon,

wode3 me mp3 s3 m3bo w’apaawa so.

Young girls y3 ade3 a s3 wode3 abrewa. Wo koraa de3 na me hu wo s3 me auntie

Wob3 b3 dissi me checki wo ampit

Dabiaa na Godfather Godfather

Me bisaa y3 )no na 3wor) wo panties.

During and after all these, there has been banters on Twitter until they clashed at TV3 for the first time on 18th May, 2020.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com