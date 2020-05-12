VIDEO: AY Poyoo hangs out with Nana Aba Anamoah

AY Poyoo and Nana Aba Anamoah

Ghana’s new internet sensation has been spotted hanging out with Nana Aba Anamoah.

This comes after his exclusive interview on GhOne TV on Tuesday.

In the video sighted by PlugTimes.com, the musician who tags himself as the ‘Face of GH Rap’ performs a freestyle, which the Acting General Manager of GhOne TV cheers him on.

Check them out!

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com