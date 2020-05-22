VIDEO: Going Public to Look for a Man makes You a Prostitute – Counselor Lutterodt to Date Rush’s Freelove

Counselor Lutterodt on Date Rush

Counselor Lutteordt has had a word at matchmaking show Date Rush stating it is glorifying prostitution.

To him, it is totally wrong for a woman to go public and look for a man.

He adds that it is a brain disorder, and ultimately “ashawo in disguise.”

More so, he argued that Freelove is a shame and disgrace to her family for attending Date Rush.

According to Freelove, she only went to get a date on the show and there is no sexual scandal so far as the show is concern.

Watch them argue their points out:

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com