Entertainment
VIDEO: Going Public to Look for a Man makes You a Prostitute – Counselor Lutterodt to Date Rush’s Freelove
Counselor Lutterodt on Date Rush
Counselor Lutteordt has had a word at matchmaking show Date Rush stating it is glorifying prostitution.
To him, it is totally wrong for a woman to go public and look for a man.
He adds that it is a brain disorder, and ultimately “ashawo in disguise.”
More so, he argued that Freelove is a shame and disgrace to her family for attending Date Rush.
According to Freelove, she only went to get a date on the show and there is no sexual scandal so far as the show is concern.
Watch them argue their points out:
Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com