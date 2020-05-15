Video Premiere: Different by Nina Ricchie

Nina Ricchie ‘Different’ Music Video

Nina Ricchie brings to life a distinct aspect of her craft; she raps on her new song titled ‘Different’.

On the different she shows her lyrical dexterity, as she spits thought-provoking bars.

The Black Avenue Muzik act’s flow and delivery on ‘Different’ is one to behold.

The rap song from Nina Ricchie was brewed ace music producer God Flow and visuals was directed by CA Cinematic.

Enjoy ‘Different‘ by Nina Ricchie below:

Stream the song below:



Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com