VIDEO PREMIERE: Strongman – Big Boy (Official)

Ghana’s finest emcee Strongman comes through again with a new Hip Hop wave in his latest release ‘Big Boy’; Directed by KobbyShots.

In it, Strongman flaunts his delivery prowess while flexing on the instrumentation. Affectionately accorded the best in his genre, Strongman’s lyrical dexterity and punches has always been something music lovers have always yearned to listen.

The single casted-video sees a more relaxed Strongman having fun while He does what He is known for along with some wittiness in his lyrics.

‘Big Boy’ announces the new energy and sets raises the bar for Hip hop and rap in the country.

