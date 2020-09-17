Xandy Kamel Fed Up with Life? Latest Post Creates Fear

Xandy Kamel has stated that life is meaningless at this point in her life.

The Ghanaian actress and TV host’s latest post has caused a lot of stir among netizens.

The wife of Kaninja, Head of Sports at Accra-based Angel TV took to her Instagram page to write: “Life is meaningless, at this point I want to…” with a crying emoji.

Xandy Kamel also added: “There is nothing to live for thanks for all your love and support I appreciate,” with a prayer emoji.

Already, netizens have sparked rumors that something is actually not right in her life.

While some alleges her marriage with Kaninja may be hitting the rocks, others have argued that it is a probable miscarriage.

This comes just four (4) days after she signed an ambassadorial deal with a beauty firm.

On Monday, September 14, 2020, Kaninja shared a cryptic post which seem to suggest an issue at hand.

“There can only be one state of mind as you approach any profound test; total concentration, a spirit of togetherness, and strength. Happy Sunday family,” he shared with a photo of Xandy and himself.

Xandy Kamel and Kaninja married in May 2020, at a private ceremony in Accra.

