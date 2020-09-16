DOWNLOAD: Shatta Wale – Kill and Gone (prod. by Beatz Vampire)

Shatta Wale drops ‘Kill and Gone’ a new song which targets Stonebwoy.

The song from the Shatta Movement boss follows their ‘Asaase Sound Clash’ event held over the weekend,

it was produced by Beatz Vampire.

Stream ‘Kill and Gone’ by Shatta Wale below:

