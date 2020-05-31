News
WATCH LIVE: COVID-19 Update 10 with Akufo-Addo
Akufo-Addo is addressing Ghana in the update 10, of the series of addresses, with regards to COVID-19.
Tonight, the president of the Republic of Ghana speaks to the measures taken against the spread of COVID-19.
Watch him below:
Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
———————————————-
Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.