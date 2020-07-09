Salt FM in Agogo Burnt to Ashes – PHOTOS

Agogo Asante Akim-based Salt 95.9 FM has been razed down by fire, PlugTimes.com can confirm.

The unfortunate incident occurred in the afternoon of Thursday, July 7, 2020.

It is unclear what triggered the fire outbreak at the radio station.

Images show almost everything single item, especially electronics totally burnt.

All staff were evacuated and there is currently no report of casualty.

Salt 95.9 FM was launched in January 2020 in Agogo, an occasion which was graced by the likes of Bola Ray, Abeiku Santana, and Obour.

The station is owned by Ghanaian businessman Ohene Kwame Frimpong. He recently came to the news after suing Rev Obofour over GH¢190,000 debt.

PS: This is really sad and we wish Ohene Kwame Frimpong well in these trying times. Hope to see Salt 95.9 FM bounce back very soon.











Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

