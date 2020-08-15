Shiashie: Fire destroys Structures after Explosion

Kiosk structures in part of Shiashie have been gutted by fire, following an explosion.

This occurred on Friday night at a shanty area created around Miklin Hotel in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

The fire resulted in the displacement of several squatters in the slum.

Firefighters from the GNFS had a very difficult time dousing the inferno.

The kiosk structures in the affected area numbered about 100.

John Dumelo’s Reaction to Shiashie Fire

The NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo was at the grounds, following the sad incident.

He consoled with the victims of the fire incident throughout his time at the scene.

John Dumelo later took to social media microblog Twitter and asked for prayers for the victims.

He tweeted: “Please say a prayer for Shiahie fire victims.”

Please say a prayer for Shiahie fire victims 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/3aFTMXEjUt — MrDumelo (@johndumelo1) August 15, 2020

