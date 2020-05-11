You’re Shooting Videos on Credit Because of Me — Sista Afia fires back Freda Rhymz & Eno Barony

Sista Afia has fired back at Freda Rhymz and Eno Barony, few minutes after the former released her diss song ‘Point of Correction’.

Sista Afia who released ‘U Got Nerves’ noted that she is giving the female rappers hard time in the industry now.

She made this pronouncement on SnapChat on Monday evening.

Both Eno and Freda Rhymz have shot official videos to their respective songs and she also hit them, in that regard.

“Oh! A singer way dey give yall this hard time. You don’t have money but shooting videos on credit because of me. Oh yesu!,” she said.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com