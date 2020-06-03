3 Times Nana Romeo provoked Celebrities

Radio presenter Nana Romeo is under fire after his recent interview with Wendy Shay received severe backlash.

The Accra FM host is being lambasted on social media for asking what many people claim is ‘foolish and unprofessional question’ during Wendy Shay’s interview on Tuesday, June 9.

Celebrities like D-Black, Ama K. Abebrese, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale have called him out through social media.

But this is not the first time Nana Romeo has touched on the nerves of the celebrity guests on his show. It started last year.

Here are three times Nana Romeo got celebrities angry on his show which caused some of them to walk out.

1. Funny Face

In August 2019, comedian Funny Face appeared on his show to address issues with his ex-wife.

But all of a sudden, the presenter roped in some gay allegations between the comedian and Togolese international football star Emmanuel Adebayor.

Funny Face kept his composure when the question was thrown at him but later lost his cool.

He blasted Nana Romeo, saying ‘he doesn’t think deep’ and told him to shut up. But he didn’t storm out – he stayed throughout the interview.

2. KiDi

The highlife and afro-pop star was next to suffer in the hands of the presenter. His issue? He appeared late on the show on May 14, 2020. For this reason, Nana Romeo called him out live on air and chastised him for repeating the same habit whenever he is invited on his show.

3. Wendy Shay

The RuffTown Records signee is the latest celebrity to have issues with the presenter. The “Uber Driver” hitmaker got pissed and stormed out of the interview when she was repeatedly asked to clear the air on her dating rumours with her manager, Bullet.

Source: pulse.com.gh

