Advertising Titan Explains Why Sarkodie is on Top of his Music Game

Mr Torgbor Mensah, a revered advertising guru has justified why rapper Sarkodie is on top of his music game.

According to the Group Chairman of Argon Group, Sarkodie, a trained graphic designer then, was very good at it.

He adds that the platinum award-winning Ghanaian rapper was able to turn his quality in art [drawing etc.] into music.

The CEO of DDP Outdoor Limited made this known in an exclusive interview on Starr FM’s special Father’s Day program.

Mr Mensah, affectionately called Uncle T noted that “when Sarkodie finished his Secondary School (now SHS), he was a very good [graphic] artist, so I’m not he has turned that ability in him, into music, that’s why he is on top.”

The president of the Advertising Association of Ghana also acknowledged that “art is art its part of music.”

Sarkodie is currently back in Ghana, observing the government of Ghana’s 14-day mandatory quarantine.

The Sarkcess Music boss has released and promoting his new song ‘Brown Paper Bag’, featuring rapper M.anifest.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

