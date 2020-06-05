Kwadwo Wiafe to be Buried on July 4

Entertainment

The late Kwadwo Wiafe will be laid to rest on Saturday, July 4, 2020, his family has announced.

Aged, 33, the popular MC and radio host’s one (1) week celebration will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020.

Kwadwo Wiafe died on Thursday, June 4, 2020 following a short illness.

He was on admission at the Nyaho Medical Centre in Accra, Ghana

Affectionately called Favourite MCs MC, he left behind a wife and three (3) children.

