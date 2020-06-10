Archbishop Duncan Williams’ Son Arrested by US Police – VIDEO

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams’ son Daniel Duncan-William has been arrested by the Police this morning.

He was apprehended just this morning in the United States of America.

During the arrest of Daniel Duncan-Williams, he was making a live Instagram video.

This comes, barely 24-hours after hitting social media with drama, as regards, his family, music and lifestyle.

PlugTimes.com understands Daniel, 25, will undergo psychiatric examination (mental health examination).

In a related development, his father who is the Founder of the Action Chapel has has revealed in a statement that Daniel Duncan-Williams is suffering for mental disorder.

He has since asked for prayers for the entire Duncan-Williams family.



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

