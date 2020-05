AY Poyoo chews Plantain Leaf

AY Poyoo has been spotted chewing Plantain leaf in an attempt to prove that he is the real GOAT.

The latest Ghanaian internet sensation who says he is the ‘Face of GH Rap’ is seen with his chains around his neck, while he bends to the leaf.

This comes ahead of the release of his next song on Friday.

Check him out!

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com