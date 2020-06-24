AY Poyoo: I Want to Record a Song with Sho Madjozi

AY Poyoo has stated that he would like to have a song with Sho Madjozi, the ‘John Cena’ hitmaker.

The Ghanaian musician made this known after a fan asked him which South African musician he would like to record with.

Streaming analytics gathered by Yaw Plug of PlugTimes.com reveals that AY Poyoo has been trending in South(ern) Africa in for at least four (4) weeks now.

The ‘alcoholics’ crooner stated: “I want to do a song with @ShoMadjozi” when quizzed.

Last night, US rapper Snoop Dogg also showed him some massive love during his live IG session with Michael Blackson.

