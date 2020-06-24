Entertainment

Snoop Dogg shows AY Poyoo Massive Love — VIDEO

PlugTimes.com June 24, 2020
AY Poyoo snoop dogg

US rapper Snoop Dogg has shown AY Poyoo some massive love during the latter IG live session with Michael Blackson.

The Ghanaian rapper has in recent times been the new sensation, as far as music in Ghana is concerned.

During the live session, Snoop Dogg announced his presence with a comment “48 cents”.

He went on to acknowledge AY Poyoo by saying “I’m da goat. bah. bah. bah. bah.”

ay poyoo snoop dogg michael blackson (1)

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

