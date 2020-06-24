Snoop Dogg shows AY Poyoo Massive Love — VIDEO

US rapper Snoop Dogg has shown AY Poyoo some massive love during the latter IG live session with Michael Blackson.

The Ghanaian rapper has in recent times been the new sensation, as far as music in Ghana is concerned.

During the live session, Snoop Dogg announced his presence with a comment “48 cents”.

He went on to acknowledge AY Poyoo by saying “I’m da goat. bah. bah. bah. bah.”





Legendary Snoop Dogg gave AY Poyoo 48Cent!

AY Poyoo the real 🐐🐐🐐🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/SjMWYJZvvW — Seven (@Kofi_Seven) June 23, 2020

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.