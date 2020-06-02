COVID-19: All ICGC Assemblies Remain Closed; Services Continue Online

The International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) has disclosed that all of its branches remain closed despite easing of restrictions.

In a statement signed by the Church’s General Secretary Rev Morris Appiah, service will continue online.

It follows the Government of Ghana’s directive issued on the 31st of May 2020, for the commencement of religious services on 5th of June 2020.

Part of the statement reads: “No ICGC local assembly shall be opened to run in-person church services until so advised by the Presbytery.”

“All ICGC local assemblies will continue to fellowship together on air and on-line as we join the General Overseer on Sundays for services, as we do now,” the statement adds.

