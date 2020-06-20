LIVE STREAM: 2020 NPP Parliamentary Primaries

The 2020 NPP Parliamentary Primaries is currently underway across Ghana and you are watching the live broadcast.

Today, delegates of the ruling party are expected to vote for their respective members of parliament.

There is a total number of 369 candidates made up of 323 men and 46 women.

Watch the live event below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.