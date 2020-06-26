Delay celebrates 38th Birthday with an Emotional Message

Deloris Frimpong Manso has penned an emotional message to the public as she celebrates her 38th birthday.

The Ghanaian entrepreneur and media personality shares messages about her struggles in life.

Affectionately called Delay, she lauds herself for breaking the glass ceiling, to be who she is today.

Read the message she shared below:

You’ve seen too much pain, hurt, lose, grief, disappointment, heartbreak, and betrayal.

You are a woman who has been overstretched, doors were closed in your faced, the odds were truly against you.

Deep within, you’ve also always known that you’re a force. You’ve held on to your self worth regardless of other people’s myopic definition of your value.

You’ve put up a good fight and the results are beginning to show.

Today, as you celebrate your 38th BIRTHDAY, arise above and beyond any bitterness and past failures!

You are ready to step into your next dimension with God who is and has always been by your side.

Smile 😃 on, your friends and family love you and the love of your life, L L L J is here with you on your special day ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ With love,

Delay! 👗 @hillysfashiongh 📸 @lmphotograhpy

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com