4.0 Magnitude Earth Tremor Hits Accra, parts of Central Region

Earth tremor has hit Accra and parts of the Central region, PlugTimes.com can confirm.

The quivering movement of the earth was recorded on three (3) occasions.

This occurred on on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 between 10.50pm (local time) and 10.55pm, respectively.

According to the US Geological Survey, it was a 4.0 magnitude earth tremor (which falls in the light category).

The USGS also adds that the epicentre was at the north west of Gbawe.

PlugTimes.com monitoring on social media platforms reveals Dansoman, Lapaz, Ablekuma, Kasoa, and Cape Coast were some of the areas that were hit.

