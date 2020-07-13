Court Orders Odartey Lamptey’s Wife to Leave East Legon Mansion

The Appeals Court has thrown out an appeal against Odartey Lamptey by his ex-wife Gloria Appiah.

Madam Appiah prayed the court give her the 7-bedroom mansion owned by the ex-Ghanaian international footballer.

According to her, she was taking it as part of her alimony, following their break-up.

However, her appeal was quashed by the Appeals Court on Monday, July 13, 2020.

The court has in effect ordered Madam Appiah to vacate the mansion.

However, Odartey Lamptey has been directed to settle her with an alimony of GH¢200,000, a car, and his 4-bedroom house located at Dome, a suburb of Accra.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.