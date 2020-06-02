FAKE! Choirmaster and wife Beverly Afaglo shoots down Anticlimax Reports

Ghanaian showbiz couple Choirmaster and wife Beverly Afaglo have reacted to reports about not having orgasm.

According to the headline of the blog post, Mrs Baah said ever since she got married, she has never reached her climax, as has always resorted to toys.

Reacting to this, Choirmaster wrote: When “The fake is news” ignore them!

However, in a much longer post, the Ghanaian actress noted that it is not true.

“As young and handsome and strong as my husband is, do u think he can’t satisfy me?,” part of her message reads.

The two (2) have been married for eight (8) years now and blessed with two (2) beautiful daughters.

Read Beverly Afaglo‘s full pronouncement below:

Attention! Attention!! Attention!!! 📣📣📣📣📣📣📣📣📣📣📣📣📣

My attention has been drawn to stories like this going around about me and my husband and people speculating all sorts. It’s funny how journalism or blogging has resulted to lies just to make money off people’s downfall, it’s a shame. Interestingly my husband is unperturbed.I’v been begging him all weekend to allow me to do a video but he said “no, no need, I don’t care coz that’s not my truth” so this all am allowed to do, “Write”. I don’t think any wise or reasonable person will read these headlines and believe it.As young and handsome and strong as my husband is, do u think he can’t satisfy me?Why do u think I got married to him? Huh? *smile …. Am still married to my husband, it’ll be stupid on my part to say that derogatory statement about him when am still with him and not divorced or having problems. I NEVER SAID MY HUSBAND CANT SATISFY ME OR ANY OF THOSE STORIES”

Am very disappointed at all these bloggers and their unprofessionalism.

Well, for all the trollers which majority are women pls am opening heavens gate,come and try my husband, if u no run leaving your pantie,am sure u’ll start fighting me over him 🙈😂😂🤣🤣🤣😂🤣 #Ps: u can troll my husband and insult my marriage all u want, this won’t destroy our marriage. Our bond is stronger than u think. May God forgive u all 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

