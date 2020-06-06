How to Check Your 2021 Diversity Visa (DV) Lottery Status

The 2021 Diversity Visa (DV) Lottery results have been published by the U.S Department of State.

The DV Lottery 2021 Entrants may now check their status by following very simple instructions.

To check application status, Entrants are advised to:

Visit https://dvprogram.state.gov/ Click on the ‘Check Status’ button Click on the ‘Continue’ button Enter Entrant’s Confirmation Number, Last/Family Name, Year of Birth Type the authentication characters as they appear in the picture Click on the ‘Submit’ button

The date on which #DV2021 entrants can check their confirmation information has changed to June 6, 2020. Entrants should keep their confirmation number until at least September 30, 2021. Click this link for more information: https://t.co/0wExAosu3m pic.twitter.com/QEes1Eonop — US Embassy Ghana (@USEmbassyGhana) May 22, 2020

Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

