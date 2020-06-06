Entertainment

How to Check Your 2021 Diversity Visa (DV) Lottery Status

The 2021 Diversity Visa (DV) Lottery results have been published by the U.S Department of State.

The DV Lottery 2021 Entrants may now check their status by following very simple instructions.

To check application status, Entrants are advised to:

  1. Visit https://dvprogram.state.gov/
  2. Click on the ‘Check Status’ button
  3. Click on the ‘Continue’ button
  4. Enter Entrant’s Confirmation Number, Last/Family Name, Year of Birth
  5. Type the authentication characters as they appear in the picture
  6. Click on the ‘Submit’ button

