Kelvyn Boy Attacked in Ashaiman

Ghanaian musician Kelvyn Boy has been attacked in Ashaiman by some unidentified persons.

The silky-voice Ghanaian afrobeats singer was headlining the grand opening of an electronic distribution shop at Presby Junction, in Ashaiman.

This unfortunate incident occurred minutes ago in the home city of his former boss and afro-dancehall and reggae musician Stonebwoy.

The persons who attacked [by way of slap] Kelvyn Boy are believed to be people with links to the BHIM Nation president, who have harboured some level of hatred after he parted ways with Burniton Music Group.

The ‘Kpoo Keke’ crooner has since taken to social media microblog Twitter to voice his displeasure at what has happened.

He has tagged the person behind it with words that show he is not happy about what has happened today.

Among these words include, but not limited to Kelvyn Boy opining that the person feels insecured.

He tweeted: “You send people make dem come beat me? Rolling on the floor laughing. You think say Ashaiman be your own?”

“The moment you start fight me norr wey you Loose,” he added.

Kelvyn Boy is one of the influencers for Bet Planet and currently promoting his new tune ‘Momo’.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

