Afia Schwarzenegger: I Enjoy my ‘Ashawo’ Tag

Afia Schwarzenegger has stated that she really enjoys the ‘ashawo’ title that people usually attach to her name.

According to the Ghanaian comedienne, although the title means a promiscuous person, she loves it when she is tag that way.

In a video sighted by PlugTimes.com, the brand influencer boasted about how she careless about all the negative information about her.

Part of her pronouncement in the video have been transcribed below:

“You call me a dog f****er. You need to be a goddamn sexy b***h to turn a dog on. And if you can turn a dog on then you can turn anything on. My nude videos are on YouTube. You think I care?”

Check Afia Schwarzenegger out:

