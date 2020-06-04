Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win dyes Hair and Beard Yellow; Says he is Now Dancehall Comic Artist

Ghanaian comic actor cum musician Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win has introduced a new hairstyle.

The ‘Anointing’ hit-maker has gotten a new hairstyle — an all-round lowcut style.

The founder of Great Minds International School has dyed the hair and beard in a yellow or gold colour.

However, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win leaves the eyebrows to remain in its natural black colour.

The Ghanaian entertainer, since making music, has been noted for releasing songs in the hiplife, and afrobeats genre.

However, the Wezzy Empire boss has stated that he is diverting a bit more into another music genre.

Sharing the images of his new hairstyle, he noted, he is now Ghana’s dancehall comic artist.

“No solo music … straight to Dancehall … am your Dancehall comic Artist….Oseikrom commando #wezzyempire,” Lil Win stated.

There has been a number of reaction from fellow Ghanaian entertainers and fans at large, since he shared his new hairstyle photos.

Among them are Pappy Kojo, Quamina MP, Kalybos DJ Breezy, Sister Derby, and S3fa.

While some tag him as ‘Sisqo Jnr’, ‘Rodman’, ‘Mega star’, others uses fire and laughing emojis, to express divergent opinion of his new hairstyle.

Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win was recently introduced as one of the influencers for BetPlanet.

Check the newly-dyed yellow or gold hairstyle of the Ghanaian entertainer out:







Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.