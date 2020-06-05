WATCH: Ghana is holding Memorial Service in Honour of George Floyd

The death of George Floyd has changed the world’s narrative on race.

Here in Ghana, a memorial service is being held in honour of the 46-year old.

Floyd died on May 25, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

At the time, he was handcuffed face down in the street.

The George Floyd memorial service in Ghana is being held in front of the Diaspora African Forum (Dubois Centre), in the capital Accra.

It is being held under the auspices of The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ghana Tourism Authority, Officie of Diaspora Affairs (Office of the President), and Diaspora African Forum.

