LYRICS: Sarkodie – Brown Paper Bag ft. M.anifest
The lyrics in Sarkodie’s ‘Brown Paper Bag’ song featuring M.anifest has been transcribed for fans to sing along perfectly.
Check the accurate lyrics out:
VERSE 1 – SARKODIE
In the beginning, na mene wo mienu were stuck on a slave ship
But seisiaa deɛ we are free we on some ape shit
But yennye free totally we are still in a matrix
Slavery ye stages seisei deɛ y’aduru stage six
Ɛnyɛ physical systematical mind games
Sɛ metena ase dwene ho koraa ɛtae ma me migraine
Freedom is expensive monko checki price range
Pure black children but now we bearing some white names
Self hate your brothers and sisters adane cell mate
I think it’s time that we open the hell gate
We gotta push to be free before it’s hell late
We can see between the lines but we still can’t read
We are still in chains but the eyes can’t see
We do have a choice but we still ain’t free
Obi nso me mu I can’t breathe
I just wanna be free
Free is when you decide for yourself
Free, is when nobody is controlling your wealth
Free, is when you stop begging people for help
Free, is finally when you breaking out from a spell
We’re in the 21st century they can’t be using guns no more
They playing games with the mind
Akwasi broni no claimi democracy
So we feel sey wesee everything but we are blind
The destruction of a man begins in the home
So when they break up the home, they take over the throne
Seisei etuo nda wo so nso yɛ se begye loan
When you owe remember you cannot be on your own
Cause you gotta teach a man how to fish so they can survive a lifetime
But eno no ɛnnyɛ abrofofoɔ no wish
Ɛba no saa they gonna have a hard time
The United States of Africa is what they don’t wanna see
But that’s the only way my people can survive
They divide and conquer with just a brown paper bag, omo de cash abɛ tɔ yɛ pride
So now we cherish the money and not the money machine
They say they wanna invest, omo akoma mu nyɛ clean nkateɛ mpo montumi ndua
But they will be claiming supreme
The return of Martin Luther King, we still have a dream
The voodoo magic is nothing evil, Akwesi broni use claimi sɛ ɛyɛ logic
Ɛba no knowledge aa abibifoɔ bebree we are lacking
Yɛ twa yɛ ntoro kɔ findi evidence to back it yɛnnyɛ nkodaa nti stop it
Omo yɛ electronic fri amanone bɛ tɔn bɛ claimi technology f*ck it
Okay they just be stacking they pack it but its not physical power
They’re using supernatural energy for profit
How the f*ck are we able to talk on a phone
How the f*ck are we able to fly and control a drone
How the f*ck na nipa kraa yɛtumi nya ne clone
Keep it a hundred, menua you are now on your own
It’s time for my people to wake up
My mind is made up, wei na yɛ frɛ no you looking out for your neighbour
Mr. Preacher please can you do me a favor
Ɛyaa men use microphone since the devil is a hater
Martin Luther King flow we trying to develop, but the progress is being slow
They locked the door now we’re sneaking out the window
They don’t want us to get access to the info
The enemy keep on suppressing, we need some answers
We trying to figure out some questions
A rich continent but we are facing depression
They strip us naked and try to take our possessions and now we facing recession
Ah!
VERSE 2 – M.ANIFEST
(Yɛ dwen sɛ)
We be original don dada
But everything that we do has been done dada
Oil, gold, cocoa, minerals proper
In the land of so much how is there hunger (How?)
To fix this mess that be the hang up
Like a label in Tema build it from Ground Up
Fist up, middle finger to all the kick backs
Leaders just want chop dem for sit back
Skin black, but is your mind too?
Efie ne fie must I remind you?
All the blood and toil that is behind you
How did we get here? Let me share
February 24th in ‘66
Nkrumah was overthrown by these pr!cks and d!cks
It makes me sick we’ve been brainwashed and shit
All sorts of imports even the toothpicks
Money come money go, we don’t make kotow
So when we spend to the west our money dey go
We pray for rapture
Instead of focusing on manufacture
Religion is a prison and we dying to be living
And we losing our minds as we thinking of winning
And we bound to the chains of foreign exchange
It’s a damn shame
Ɛtodabia ɛyɛ ɛtodabia ɛnyɛ
Bibifoɔ deɛ adufudeɛ na yɛ pɛ
Aboa bi aka me ebia kakapɛ
Since y’all like beef let me tell you who we’re beefing
(Mek I mek my beef list)
We beefing with Trump and his likes
We beefing with vanity, doing it for likes
Beefing with indiscipline for posterity
Beefing with leaders, no integrity
Beefing with plastic, ban it be drastic
Afi wei deɛ pae mu ka, that’s a classic
We for realize debi debi deɛ we past it
Self-actualize don’t be thinking Jurassic
Malcolm X when I express
By any means yes
Many mountains to climb I guess
So how can we ever rest?
I must say if Ghana should be beyond aid
Then solutions no fit be band aid
I don’t care if the west is against us
Forget dem, focus and fix us
Nkabom that’s the people power
The struggle is sweet mixed with sour
Greatness is us, hashtag
Don’t sell out for a brown paper bag uh
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
