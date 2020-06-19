LYRICS: Sarkodie – Brown Paper Bag ft. M.anifest

The lyrics in Sarkodie’s ‘Brown Paper Bag’ song featuring M.anifest has been transcribed for fans to sing along perfectly.

Check the accurate lyrics out:

VERSE 1 – SARKODIE

In the beginning, na mene wo mienu were stuck on a slave ship

But seisiaa deɛ we are free we on some ape shit

But yennye free totally we are still in a matrix

Slavery ye stages seisei deɛ y’aduru stage six

Ɛnyɛ physical systematical mind games

Sɛ metena ase dwene ho koraa ɛtae ma me migraine

Freedom is expensive monko checki price range

Pure black children but now we bearing some white names

Self hate your brothers and sisters adane cell mate

I think it’s time that we open the hell gate

We gotta push to be free before it’s hell late

We can see between the lines but we still can’t read

We are still in chains but the eyes can’t see

We do have a choice but we still ain’t free

Obi nso me mu I can’t breathe

I just wanna be free

Free is when you decide for yourself

Free, is when nobody is controlling your wealth

Free, is when you stop begging people for help

Free, is finally when you breaking out from a spell

We’re in the 21st century they can’t be using guns no more

They playing games with the mind

Akwasi broni no claimi democracy

So we feel sey wesee everything but we are blind

The destruction of a man begins in the home

So when they break up the home, they take over the throne

Seisei etuo nda wo so nso yɛ se begye loan

When you owe remember you cannot be on your own

Cause you gotta teach a man how to fish so they can survive a lifetime

But eno no ɛnnyɛ abrofofoɔ no wish

Ɛba no saa they gonna have a hard time

The United States of Africa is what they don’t wanna see

But that’s the only way my people can survive

They divide and conquer with just a brown paper bag, omo de cash abɛ tɔ yɛ pride

So now we cherish the money and not the money machine

They say they wanna invest, omo akoma mu nyɛ clean nkateɛ mpo montumi ndua

But they will be claiming supreme

The return of Martin Luther King, we still have a dream

The voodoo magic is nothing evil, Akwesi broni use claimi sɛ ɛyɛ logic

Ɛba no knowledge aa abibifoɔ bebree we are lacking

Yɛ twa yɛ ntoro kɔ findi evidence to back it yɛnnyɛ nkodaa nti stop it

Omo yɛ electronic fri amanone bɛ tɔn bɛ claimi technology f*ck it

Okay they just be stacking they pack it but its not physical power

They’re using supernatural energy for profit

How the f*ck are we able to talk on a phone

How the f*ck are we able to fly and control a drone

How the f*ck na nipa kraa yɛtumi nya ne clone

Keep it a hundred, menua you are now on your own

It’s time for my people to wake up

My mind is made up, wei na yɛ frɛ no you looking out for your neighbour

Mr. Preacher please can you do me a favor

Ɛyaa men use microphone since the devil is a hater

Martin Luther King flow we trying to develop, but the progress is being slow

They locked the door now we’re sneaking out the window

They don’t want us to get access to the info

The enemy keep on suppressing, we need some answers

We trying to figure out some questions

A rich continent but we are facing depression

They strip us naked and try to take our possessions and now we facing recession

Ah!

VERSE 2 – M.ANIFEST

(Yɛ dwen sɛ)

We be original don dada

But everything that we do has been done dada

Oil, gold, cocoa, minerals proper

In the land of so much how is there hunger (How?)

To fix this mess that be the hang up

Like a label in Tema build it from Ground Up

Fist up, middle finger to all the kick backs

Leaders just want chop dem for sit back

Skin black, but is your mind too?

Efie ne fie must I remind you?

All the blood and toil that is behind you

How did we get here? Let me share

February 24th in ‘66

Nkrumah was overthrown by these pr!cks and d!cks

It makes me sick we’ve been brainwashed and shit

All sorts of imports even the toothpicks

Money come money go, we don’t make kotow

So when we spend to the west our money dey go

We pray for rapture

Instead of focusing on manufacture

Religion is a prison and we dying to be living

And we losing our minds as we thinking of winning

And we bound to the chains of foreign exchange

It’s a damn shame

Ɛtodabia ɛyɛ ɛtodabia ɛnyɛ

Bibifoɔ deɛ adufudeɛ na yɛ pɛ

Aboa bi aka me ebia kakapɛ

Since y’all like beef let me tell you who we’re beefing

(Mek I mek my beef list)

We beefing with Trump and his likes

We beefing with vanity, doing it for likes

Beefing with indiscipline for posterity

Beefing with leaders, no integrity

Beefing with plastic, ban it be drastic

Afi wei deɛ pae mu ka, that’s a classic

We for realize debi debi deɛ we past it

Self-actualize don’t be thinking Jurassic

Malcolm X when I express

By any means yes

Many mountains to climb I guess

So how can we ever rest?

I must say if Ghana should be beyond aid

Then solutions no fit be band aid

I don’t care if the west is against us

Forget dem, focus and fix us

Nkabom that’s the people power

The struggle is sweet mixed with sour

Greatness is us, hashtag

Don’t sell out for a brown paper bag uh

