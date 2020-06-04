Netizens attack Becca over George Floyd – ‘Racism’ Tweet

George Floyd’s death has created huge protest across the world, as people of different colours fight against racism.

In Ghana, the case is no difference as many celebrities, and fans, at large do same.

Ghanaian singer Becca has reacted to this, as regards people in Africa who are vigorously fighting against racism in the United States.

The former Zylofon Music act who thinks it is in a bad state for people on the continent to do so, made her opinion known in tweet.

In the tweet, the wife of Dr Daniel Sanni Tobi compares racism to tribalism in Africa citing that people criticise others for marrying fellow Africans because they do not hail from the same hometown, country, or church.

Mrs Tobi tags such persons as “damn hypocrites”.

She tweeted: “You are here in Africa fighting and advocating racism in the US but in your church/home, you are criticizing and judging someone for marrying a fellow African because they are not from your hometown/country/church… Damn Hypocrites!!!”

Netizens have reacted to the ‘Overcome’ crooner tweet, and has been greeted with distasteful comments from users.

Many tags her tweet as “senseless”, “loose talk”, “disappointing”, while others malign her with her now bleached skin.

Check some of the tweets out:

Hypocrisy is when you where born black and decide to be white…. That’s also racism — Janet Bandu (@janet_bandu) June 4, 2020

Unlike you who is busy worrying so much about what people think about your marriage some of us have family out there. Tweet sensibly. — 👑Jiffa (@voltarian_gold) June 3, 2020

Stop fooling you grow ah — Jason Tod ➐ (@gh_jason) June 3, 2020

She just meant,

FIX YOUR HOME ISSUES FIRST

cos ur shouts in GH won’t change anything in America.

But ur shouts in GH can change things in GH. Thats what she means — Bono-Macho-Man💪 (@SamStynero) June 3, 2020

there are many inter ethnic marriages in Ghana. We’re not killing one another because of tribal difference.i could go on.But the fact is people have lost their lives because they’re African/black. It could happen to you, it could happen to me. Put some sense in your tweets. — Mayyy (@ohh_mayyy) June 3, 2020

Comot for there . U are not making sense — Ekow Simpson 🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@EkowESimpson) June 4, 2020

And who told you the blacks are fighting for inter-race marriages? You can hate someone (that is your own nosense) but you should never threaten their survival. They are fighting a system that has oppressed them for over 400 years old. They have no control over that system. We — Eddie (@NiiLomotey2) June 3, 2020

