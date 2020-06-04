Entertainment

Netizens attack Becca over George Floyd – ‘Racism’ Tweet

George Floyd’s death has created huge protest across the world, as people of different colours fight against racism.

In Ghana, the case is no difference as many celebrities, and fans, at large do same.

Ghanaian singer Becca has reacted to this, as regards people in Africa who are vigorously fighting against racism in the United States.

The former Zylofon Music act who thinks it is in a bad state for people on the continent to do so, made her opinion known in tweet.

In the tweet, the wife of Dr Daniel Sanni Tobi compares racism to tribalism in Africa citing that people criticise others for marrying fellow Africans because they do not hail from the same hometown, country, or church.

Mrs Tobi tags such persons as “damn hypocrites”.

She tweeted: “You are here in Africa fighting and advocating racism in the US but in your church/home, you are criticizing and judging someone for marrying a fellow African because they are not from your hometown/country/church… Damn Hypocrites!!!”

Becca George Floyd racism tweet

Netizens have reacted to the ‘Overcome’ crooner tweet, and has been greeted with distasteful comments from users.

Many tags her tweet as “senseless”, “loose talk”, “disappointing”, while others malign her with her now bleached skin.

Check some of the tweets out:

