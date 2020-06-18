Sarkodie and Family arrive in Ghana with New Baby

Sarkodie and family have arrived in Ghana, months after the country closed its borders due to COVID-19 outbreak.

They arrived with a new baby on Wednesday night, among other Ghanaians who got stranded outside.

They are currently undergoing the 14-day compulsory quarantine in the homeland.

When Sarkodie, Tracy Sarkcess, and Titi Sarkcess arrived, they were all in their iconic black casual wears.

Sarkodie is one of the few celebrities stranded outside Ghana, who pushed for the borders to be opened so they get home.

They were rousingly welcomed by the few staff at the Kotoka International Airport, at the time of their arrival.

Birth of New Born Child to the Sarkcess Family

Tracy Sarkcess was also carrying the new born child in her arms.

This comes to many followers of the Sarkcess family as a surprise since they have never given a hint about the pregnancy.

Although Tracy was not VERY ACTIVE relatively, on social media some months ago, fans did not think about her pregnancy.

It is currently not clear when the new born is a boy or a girl.

When confirmed, it will bring their children to two (2).

They two (2) first gave birth to Titi in March 2016, and married in July 2018 at a star-studded ceremony in Accra.





Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

