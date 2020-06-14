To say Menzgold and Zylofon Media are One is a Display of Intellectual Bankruptcy — NAM 1 to Critics

Nana Appiah Mensah has reacted to people expressing unfavourable opinion about Menzgold and Zylofon Media.

Some critics of the embattled business executive have argued that these companies are the same and government should not allow the latter to operate.

However, reacting to this, NAM 1 stated that anyone who says these companies are the same is only displaying an intellectual deficiency.

Nana Appiah Mensah made this known in a statement on Sunday morning.

He sighted the logic of siblings born of the same biological parents to buttress his point.



“To say that, Menzgold and Zylofon are one and the same is a very low shot and a glaringly incredible display of intellectual deficiency or bankruptcy,” NAM 1 stated.

His statement also add: “a child and his/her sibling may have been the same biological parents, are obviously from the same family but are two different individuals in every aspect. This is a firm factual point at law and in principle.”

Nana Appiah Mensah was recently spotted at the relaunch of Zylofon Music and unveiling of new signing Tiisha.

Read his full statement below:

