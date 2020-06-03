Scores Feared Dead as Gas Tanker Falls on Passenger Car in Gomoa

Many people are feared dead after a gas tanker was involved in an accident at Gomoa Osamkrom.

The gas tanker fell on a passenger car at the spot, in the Gomoa Central district of the Central Region.

The unfortunate accident occurred in the afternoon of Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

It involved a Hyundai Grace with registration number GT 4110-13, which was heading towards Winneba.

According to reports, the gas tanker was travelling from Accra to Agona Swedru to offload while the passenger car was also from Swedru heading towards Winneba.

It took personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service, National Ambulance Service, and Ghana Police Service to rescue the affected persons.

