See the Heavy V8 Car Lil Win took to Kwadwo Wiafe’s 1 Week Celebration — VIDEO

Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win is one of the few humble personalities in Ghana’s entertainment industry.

It is not surprising that the actor cum musician is loved by many.

The Wezzy Empire boss was at the one week celebration of the late Kwadwo Wiafe and he puller up in a ‘heavy’ V8 vehicle.

The ‘How Dare You’ singer was spotted in a black Toyota Land Cruiser V8 car.

Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win drove in with his team and it was a super-exciting scene to behold.

His musician friend Article Wan was also with him.

Check Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win‘s car to the event out!

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

