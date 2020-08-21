Tracey Boakye is Suffering from Postnatal Depression — Entertainment Pundit

An entertainment critic has stated that Tracey Boakye’s rampant social media outburst is as a result of postnatal depression.

Tracey Boakye has come under criticisms over her feud with singer Mzbel over an unknown sugar-daddy they are both fighting over.

The Ghanaian filmmaker has had banter over who ‘Papa No’ is, with lawmaker Hon Kennedy Agyapong for some time now.

Commenting on this issue, Whitney Boakye who was speaking on Peace FM ‘ Entertainment Review advised Tracey to shun away from the act.

She then attributed the act of Tracey Boakye who welcomed her second child in May 2020 to postnatal depression.

Whitney also added that she is worried no one is paying attention to the mental health of Tracey , at this stage, while adding that it should not be taken for granted.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

