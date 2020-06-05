Tears flow as Despite Media Staff visits Family of late Kwadwo Wiafe [VIDEO]

It was a moment of tears when staff of Despite Media visited the family of the late Kwadwo Wiafe, a.k.a Favourite MCs MC.

The media group paid the visit on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the residence in Accra, Ghana.

It was the first time since the death of the popular MC and radio host.

Among them were Fadda Dickson, Kennedy Osei, Abeiku Santana, Nana Ama McBrown, and many others.

This is what transpired during the visit to the late Kwadwo Wiafe‘s family house.

Kwadwo Wiafe died on Thursday, June 5, 2020 following a short illness.

He was on admission at the Nyaho Medical Centre in Accra, Ghana

He left behind a wife and three (3) children.

Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

