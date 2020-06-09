Video of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan’s Son in a Swimming Pool with N@ked Girls Pops Up

Daniel Duncan Williams, the son of Archbishop Duncan Williams has been sighted with two n@ked girls.

Also known known Dee Wills, the son of the revered Ghanaian clergy is seen in a swimming pool.

In the video, Daniel Duncan William is seen fIirting together with the three girls.

The video shows its a mini pool party he organised.

PlugTimes.com understands this took place at his US home.

Osofo Duncan Williams pls come for your son and stop preaching. pic.twitter.com/qh3irdqeYJ — NUNGUA 🇬🇭💓🥀🌹 (@kobe_paean) June 9, 2020

Netizens have reacted to this act from the son of the man of God.

Many people have condemned the act, while some add that people should not drag the name of Archbishop Duncan Williams into this.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

