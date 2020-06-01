VIDEO PREMIERE: Wendy Shay – Emergency ft Bosom Pyung

Wendy Shay drops the music video to ‘Emergency’, another much-anticipated single from the Ghanaian singer.

She features afro-traditional trap musician Bosom Pyung on the Chensee Beatz-produced song.

Directed by Yaw Skyface, the ‘Emergency’ is set in a very cosy environment for love ones, yet lonely.

Check the music video out!

Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.