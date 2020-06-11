Nigel Gaisie set Ebony Reigns up and Started Making Money after her Death – Kennedy Agyapong

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has stated that Prophet Nigel Gaisie started making his money after the death of musician Ebony Reigns.

According to the lawmaker, this is because the leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel has a hand in the demise of the late musician.

Kenndy Agyapong made this known in the latest edition of ‘The Seat’ show on Net 2 TV.

“You started making the money when the girl died, because of your prediction,” he stated.

He also added that Nigel Gaisie set Ebony Reigns up and he has evidence to that effect, so he should watch out.

Kennedy Agyapong mentioned that Nigel Gaisie is a very evil boy and a crook from school, while adding that he is worse than Obinim.

Ebony Reigns died on 8th February 2018, just a few days to her 21st birthday.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

