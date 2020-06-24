WATCH: Jackie Appiah’s reaction after Kumasi Boy presents Funny Drawing to her

A Kumasi boy has presented quite a funny drawing to Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah, months after stalking her.

The art was presented to ‘The Perfect Picture’ actress in her Accra home.

The guy said he moved from Kumasi to Accra, just to be able to meet the screen goddess.

As part of the moves, he drew the actress and it came out quite funny.

According to Jackie Appiah, this guy has been stalking her for about seven (7) months now.

When asked by Jackie what he wants her to do for him, he rather stated that “I love you seriously.”

Jackie Appiah has since reacted to this stating that a restraining order has been issues against him.

“This went on for months, guys, stalking is unacceptable behaviour. A restraining order has been issued against him”

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

