WATCH LIVE: Public Viewing for George Floyd in Houston

PlugTimes.com June 8, 2020
George Floyd public viewing
pic credit: XHNews

You are watching the live broadcast of the late George Floyd’s public viewing.

This live event is coming your way live from Fountain of Praise Church in Hoston, TX.

Watch the live streaming below:

Video Credit: NBC News | YouTube.com
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

