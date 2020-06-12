Technology

WATCH LIVE! Unveiling of Sony PlayStation 5 – The Future of Gaming

PlugTimes.com June 12, 2020
PlayStation event

You are watching the Sony’s Future of Gaming – PlayStation 5 Game reveal.

This live event provides the first look at the games that will be available for the PlayStation 5.

It remains to be seen if Sony will finally unveil the console’s design and price tag.

Enjoy the live streaming/broadcast below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

