Yaa Jackson: I’m Not Worried about the Backlash

Yaa Jackson has stated that she is not perturbed about the negative reaction from people, towards her.

According to the ‘Ehye Mu’ singer, she only moves along with those who rather critique her actions.

She makes this statement at the backdrop of attacks, as regards her personality.

Yaa Jackson made this pronouncement in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Friday morning.

“I am not perturbed by people’s backlash. I only work with the critique,” she stated.

The actress turn musician is currently promoting her single titled ‘Ebefa (BBF)’.

Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

