21-Year-Old Edwin Manuel appointed Manager of BG’s e-Commerce Business

BG, a Labone-based business group, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Edwin Manuel Addo as Manager of one of its companies. Addo will henceforth manage Buzz30.com, an e-commerce company of BG.

Addo who has been acting in his now official position since June 2020, previously held the position of Deputy Coordinator of Buzz.30.com and formerly a staff of Forward Media Group, a media company belonging to BG.

The newly appointed manager said, “I am honored and excited to be appointed into this position. I believe Buzz30.com obviously has come in handy especially in these ‘not normal times’ we are in. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important that we continue to observe all the safety protocols to stay safe, so Buzz30.com helps you limit or completely avoid face-to-face interaction and in-person contact yet still transacting your business.”

Since joining the company in December 2019, Edwin has by the dint of hard work risen through the ranks to the position he now occupies. During his time with Forward Media Group, he performed multi-tasked duties such as marketing, news reporting among others.

“Having worked with him since December, 2019, Edwin has exhibited the right qualities and potential to deliver. I believe he is the right leader at the right time for Buzz30.com,” said Theresa Habada, General Secretary of BG, who announced Edwin’s appointment.

Edwin Manuel Addo is 21 years old, making him the youngest ever Ghanaian manager, 5 years younger than the second youngest Ghanaian Manager, Emmanuel Frimpong, 27, who was earlier this year appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Premier League football.

