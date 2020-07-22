Isaac Dogboe wins Return Fight against Chris Alvalos — HIGHLIGHT

Isaac Dogboe has won his bout against Chris Alvalos in a featherweight fight in the early hours (GMT) of Wednesday.

This was a return match for the former WBO Super Bantamweight World Champion and he won in round eight (8) of the fight.

The bout that took place at the Bubble, MGM Grand Arena in Nevada, USA was one of the undercards of Oscar Valdez and Jayson Velez’s super-featherweight fight.



Isaac Dogboe began the fight in a more rusty manner, however, he garnered momentum from the 4th round.

In this round, he landed some heavy punches that led to Oscar clinching most of the latter rounds.









Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

