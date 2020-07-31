Meet David Boanuh: the DOP for Filming of “Black Is King” (Already) in Ghana

The Ghana filming of ‘Already’, a masterpiece of Beyonce’s visual album ‘Black Is King’ is finally out.

There were a number of Ghanaian creative people on this project and young Ghanaian filmmaker David Boanuh was one of the few.

David was the Director of Photography for the ‘Already‘ video scenes shot in Ghana, several months ago.

David, together with other creatives, helped bring unique representations of Africa to the film described as a “celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience.”

Prior to working with Beyonce on this project had worked with brands like

Apple, Vlisco, and Chelsea FC.

He is a 2019 graduate of the Ashesi University and David ventured into filmmaking during his days at the institution.









Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.